Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

