Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $912,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $889,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $97.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

