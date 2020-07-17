Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.69.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

