Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.17% of Duke Realty worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,483,000. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,130 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

