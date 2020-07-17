Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

NYSE:DUK opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

