Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 89,458 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of CTSH opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

