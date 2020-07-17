Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $19.88 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cummins worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $181.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.13.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.