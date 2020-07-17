Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,153,000 after buying an additional 684,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,892,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,652,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,962,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after buying an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,688,000 after buying an additional 521,248 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

