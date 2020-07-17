Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $133.39 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,067 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $133,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.