Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.61 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,376 shares of company stock valued at $110,567,521. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

