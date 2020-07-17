Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.48 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,155,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after buying an additional 237,080 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX opened at $362.35 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

