Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,917 shares of company stock valued at $34,541,997. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

