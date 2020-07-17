Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,552 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after acquiring an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after acquiring an additional 905,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

