Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 837 shares in the company, valued at $200,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $244.47 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.