GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Trading Up 13.8%

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s stock price was up 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.13, approximately 1,084,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,134,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOG shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get GasLog alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $297.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GasLog by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 2,285,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth $3,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 359,639 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 222,094 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.