GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

GLOG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GasLog has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

