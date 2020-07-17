Gas Price Up 1.5% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Gas has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00018507 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $17.08 million and $10.90 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.01878151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00190538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001042 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

