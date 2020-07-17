Garrett Soden Acquires 70,000 Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Stock

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) insider Garrett Soden bought 70,000 shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($79,251.78).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.16) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $198.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 47.30 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 259.43 ($3.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.58) target price on the stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

