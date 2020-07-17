Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

GTX stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $488.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 3.52.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

