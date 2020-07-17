GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Up 12.6%

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) shot up 12.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.57, 16,915,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 20,510,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPS. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get GAP alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GAP by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,019,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in GAP by 2,279.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,059,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in GAP by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.