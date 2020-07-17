Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Shares of Galliford Try stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.28) on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 55.59 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.40 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.66.

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.