FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hexcel Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

HXL opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 74.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 118.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

