FY2022 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TACO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of TACO opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,872.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451,391 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

