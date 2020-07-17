FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.55). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ITCI opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.94. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,566 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 249,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 906,002 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 332.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,153,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after buying an additional 886,696 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $13,542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

