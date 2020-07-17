FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fair Isaac in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $406.01 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

