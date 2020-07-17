Fundamental Research Lowers Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Price Target to C$0.53

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.01 to C$0.53 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. Skyharbour Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

