Fundamental Research Lowers Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Price Target to C$0.53

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) had its price target cut by Fundamental Research from C$1.01 to C$0.53 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. Skyharbour Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.72.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
