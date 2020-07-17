FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.32.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

