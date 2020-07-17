Fresnillo (LON:FRES) PT Raised to GBX 750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 750 ($9.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.16% from the stock’s current price.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 770 ($9.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 754.60 ($9.29).

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 1,044 ($12.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 456.51 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 921.20 ($11.34). The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 818.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 709.08.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

