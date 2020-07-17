Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 6,351 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 6,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $152,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,150,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,899,582.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $64,349.58.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $502,944.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,341 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $252,734.04.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $493,600.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $718,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00.

Shares of FDP opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 580.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.