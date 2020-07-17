Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

