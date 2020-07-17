Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,818,000 shares traded.

FET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 146,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 798.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 263,044 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

