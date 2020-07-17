Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives $56.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Fortis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 40,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

