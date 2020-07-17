Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

