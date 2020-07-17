Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.74, approximately 101,555,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 89,118,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 52,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

