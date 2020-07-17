Ford Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 975 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.28. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

