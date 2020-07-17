Ford Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,030 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $14,881,000. First American Bank raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 64.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200-day moving average is $205.61. The company has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

