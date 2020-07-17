Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (FSLF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 31st

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSLF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ FSLF opened at $11.93 on Friday. Flying Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

About Flying Eagle Acquisition

