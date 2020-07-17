Flowchain Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00017404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $353,475.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.04862967 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032381 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

