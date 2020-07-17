Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

NYSE FVRR opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -52.92.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

