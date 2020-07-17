Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

FPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.63% and a negative return on equity of 72.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 293,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,706.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 416,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

