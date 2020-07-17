First Financial Corp IN Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

