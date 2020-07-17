First Financial Corp IN Has $971,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 123,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $196.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

