First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 92,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

