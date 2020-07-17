FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON AGY opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. Allergy Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 million and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

