Financial Survey: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) & BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) and BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and BioSpecifics Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Salarius Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.79%. BioSpecifics Technologies has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.56%. Given Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Salarius Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and BioSpecifics Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salarius Pharmaceuticals -190.29% -77.72% -62.15% BioSpecifics Technologies 61.80% 21.37% 20.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of BioSpecifics Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salarius Pharmaceuticals and BioSpecifics Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salarius Pharmaceuticals $3.46 million 5.21 -$6.94 million ($2.12) -0.62 BioSpecifics Technologies $38.19 million 12.61 $24.47 million $3.33 19.68

BioSpecifics Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Salarius Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioSpecifics Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. It has a collaborative partnership with The Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute to to develop cancer treatment for glioblastoma. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis, and human lipoma, as well as uterine fibroids. In addition, the company engages in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.