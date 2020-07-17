Financial Survey: Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Workiva (OTCMKTS:WK)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Workiva and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 1 1 2 0 2.25 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workiva currently has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.05%. Given Workiva’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Workiva is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workiva and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $297.89 million 8.49 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -55.34 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -16.33% -85.23% -8.34% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -4.58, suggesting that its share price is 558% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workiva beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

