Financial Contrast: KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and LEG Immobilien’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR $21.23 billion 0.97 $803.19 million $1.34 25.54 LEG Immobilien $2.16 billion 4.51 $915.26 million N/A N/A

LEG Immobilien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3.64% 34.74% 7.85% LEG Immobilien 77.82% 16.85% 7.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and LEG Immobilien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR 3 2 0 0 1.40 LEG Immobilien 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation, door-to-door, and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties. Further, it generates electricity and heat; and manages equity investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprised 130,085 apartments; 1,256 commercial units; and 32,629 garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien AG was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

