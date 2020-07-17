Financial Analysis: Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) versus AGNC Investment (OTCMKTS:AGNC)

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A AGNC Investment -171.65% 13.44% 1.22%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maxus Realty Trust and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A AGNC Investment 0 5 9 0 2.64

AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $15.02, indicating a potential upside of 12.07%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxus Realty Trust and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AGNC Investment $693.00 million 10.82 $688.00 million $2.16 6.20

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Dividends

Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Maxus Realty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was founded in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

