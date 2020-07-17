FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.50). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $155,863.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,755,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FibroGen by 32,442.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.