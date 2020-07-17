Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of FAST opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

